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Avril Lavigne’s Car Collection: What’s Confirmed, What’s Rumored, and What’s a Skateboard
By EL Puckett,9 days ago
Search for Avril Lavigne’s car collection and you’ll find lists that name an orange Lamborghini Huracán, a black Escalade and a Raptor. In our search, none of it traced to a purchase record, a registration, an auction lot or a photo she posted herself. So this list sorts the cars by how much paper is behind them. One was photographed. The rest are rumors. And her most famous set of wheels is a skateboard.