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RE: How a standoff with a private school over parking cost Brookline hundreds of thousands of dollars
By Toby Sillman,9 days ago
No matter the outcome of this dispute, the Town must recognize that future management and pricing of its parking resources must account for a scarcity of supply and the phenomenon of induced demand. Keeping parking cheap or free insinuates that there is virtually zero demand or virtually infinite supply. This...