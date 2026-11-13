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A Lake Worth Beach Dealer Allegedly Sold a Kia Sedona With 182,000 Miles and 68,000 on the Dash. FHP Flagged Over Half of 139 Cars
By John Lloyd,7 days ago
Florida Highway Patrol investigators say a 2016 Kia Sedona had more than 182,000 miles on it when a Lake Worth Beach dealership acquired it and about 68,000 on the odometer when a woman bought it, a gap of roughly 114,000 miles, according to a 36-page warrant affidavit described by CBS12. FHP arrested the lot’s owner, Anthony Rodriguez, 33, on Friday and charged him with organized fraud involving property valued at $50,000 or more, plus multiple felony counts tied to tampered odometers, CBS12 reported. Rodriguez has not been convicted, and the station’s report included no statement from a defense attorney.
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