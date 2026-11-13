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Cambridge FFA Hosts Holiday Floral Workshop for Thanksgiving Centerpieces on November 19, 2026
By Jennifer Russell,10 days ago
Cambridge FFA Bringing Back Holiday Connections Floral Design Workshop. The Cambridge FFA is bringing back its popular Holiday Connections floral design workshop, inviting community members to learn hands-on skills directly from FFA members while creating a festive Thanksgiving centerpiece. The workshop will take place Thursday, November 19th, from 7 to...