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Grant County speech team starts their season at Beechwood
By Daniel Coomer Coach, Grant County High School SpeechDrama Team,7 days ago
The Grant County High School speech and drama team attended the first tournament of the season Nov. 7 at Beechwood High School. Our tournament sponsor and newest team sponsor was Big Rex Fireworks. Congratulations to the following students on breaking into finals and bringing metals home!. - Breaking into Prose...