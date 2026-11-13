undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Watch Dani Pedrosa’s Spiked MotoGP Bike Beat an F1 Car, a Rally Car, a Pro 4 Truck and a Snowmobile on a 107-Acre Frozen Lake
By EL Puckett,9 days ago
Dani Pedrosa won the first Red Bull Ultimate Winter Race on a MotoGP bike with custom spiked wheels, beating an F1 car, a rally car, a Pro 4 truck and a snowmobile on a course built across 107 acres of frozen lake in Eagle River, Wisconsin, according to a Red Bull release dated November 12.