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Toyota Launched the A90 Supra at Auction and Is Sending the Last One Off the Same Way. VIN 99999 Funds Paul Walker’s Charity
By Eve Nowell,9 days ago
Toyota launched the fifth-generation Supra by selling the first one at auction, and it’s ending the run the same way. The company has donated the final GR Supra MkV Final Edition to Reach Out WorldWide, the disaster-response nonprofit Paul Walker started in 2010. Barrett-Jackson will sell it at its 2027 Scottsdale auction, which runs Jan. 23–31, and the whole hammer price goes to the charity.