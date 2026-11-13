undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chris Hemsworth’s Home Hit by 4 Intruders Who Took 3 Vehicles — Now Police Have Every One Back
By EL Puckett,7 days ago
Four unknown people entered Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s property in Broken Head, New South Wales, and made off with three vehicles, police told TMZ. Officers were called to the property around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. By Thursday, all three vehicles had been found and seized for forensic examination, and no arrests had been reported.