undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
USDA steps up screwworm defense with hiring push
10 days ago
The Agriculture Department is preparing to hire 228 employees for its new sterile fly production facility in Edinburg, Texas, as efforts intensify to combat New World screwworm. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins says the facility will significantly strengthen America's ability to defend livestock against the destructive parasite. The operation, located at Moore Air Base, is expected to begin producing sterile flies in 2027.