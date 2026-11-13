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Antidepressant Use Is Linked to More Complications After Melanoma Surgery
By Lisa Kuhns, PhD,10 days ago
Perioperative antidepressant use is associated with significantly higher rates of postoperative complications and health care utilization following cutaneous melanoma surgery, including a two-fold greater risk for hospitalization and a three-fold greater risk for sepsis, according to results of a study published in Melanoma Research. Researchers conducted a retrospective cohort study...