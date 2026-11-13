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The IRS Says Dad’s 15-Year Run Managing Brandon Jones’s NASCAR Career Was a Hobby. The Bill Is Nearly $750,000
By Kyle Matthews,8 days ago
Joe Jones and his wife, Maryanne Pace-Jones, asked the U.S. Tax Court on Nov. 6 to overturn an IRS determination that carries nearly $750,000 in taxes and penalties, Bloomberg Tax reported. Jones is the father of NASCAR driver Brandon Jones. The IRS’s position, per the Nov. 10 Bloomberg Tax report,...