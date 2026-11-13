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City, PUSD set to swap properties
By CHARLES WHISNAND cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com,10 days ago
The city of Porterville and the Porterville Unified School District are finally set to go ahead with a swap in properties that have been years in the making. As a consent calendar item the Porterville City Council will consider the exchange of properties at its next meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The city and PUSD have been working on the purchase and sale of the properties for years.