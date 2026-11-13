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Convergence Corner: Promotions Etc.’s Path From Engraving to Almost Everything
By Convergence Corner,7 days ago
Julie Holderbach, CEO of Promotions Etc. (asi/297829), started her career in promo after buying an engraving machine almost on a whim in the late ’90s. “I started playing with that, figuring out how to actually make some things,” she said. “Then I found sublimation through the companies that I bought engraving products from and realized I could make more things.”