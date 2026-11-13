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October tractor sales show mixed results
10 days ago
American agricultural equipment sales delivered mixed results in October, with four-wheel-drive tractors providing a bright spot in an otherwise sluggish market. According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, U.S. four-wheel-drive tractor sales increased seven-point-seven percent compared with October of last year. However, overall agricultural tractor sales declined half a percent, while combine sales dropped nine-point-six percent.