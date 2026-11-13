undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
RE: Near-miss data shows trouble spots on Brookline’s roads
By Judith Clark,9 days ago
I drive around Bookline almost every day and I see several near misses every day that I’m out. People try to make left turns at Coolidge Corner (including Town public works vehicles), pedestrians leap into moving traffic (Nov. 9), most bicycles and delivery bikes ignore red lights, cars stream through a green arrow that has turned red (especially at Washington Square), and many, many more.