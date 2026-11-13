undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Democrat Eileen Laubacher flips Colorado House seat, ousting Lauren Boebert
By Scripps News Group,10 days ago
Democrat Eileen Laubacher has defeated Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, according to a race call by The Associated Press more than a week after Election Day. The race remained too close to call for days as election officials continued counting ballots. Laubacher's victory unseats one of...