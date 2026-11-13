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First Flinders University cohort earn URI certificate in nuclear engineering through partnership
10 days ago
KINGSTON, R.I.—Nov. 13, 2026—Nineteen Flinders University students are the first graduates of Australia’s inaugural undergraduate nuclear engineering major, earning a certificate from the University of Rhode Island through a pioneering partnership with Flinders to help build the workforce needed for AUKUS. The research and education partnership between...