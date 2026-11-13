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Joe Budden Went from Broke Rapper to Media Boss — Now He’s Betting on Himself Again | WATCH
By Fisher Jack,10 days ago
*“I remember going in Lyor’s office without anyone knowing and saying, ‘How are rappers making money?’ Because I’m not making any and I’m not seeing it.”. That’s Joe Budden, recalling the day he approached Def Jam executive Lyor Cohen because his recording career wasn’t adding up. The music was happening. The money? Not so much. In other words, the math wasn’t mathin’!