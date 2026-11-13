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Family Dollar settles multi-state price deception lawsuit; here’s how much Iowa will get
By KCRG Staff,10 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Seventeen state attorneys general, including Iowa, have reached a $63 million settlement with Family Dollar stores. The Federal Trade Commission and states sued the national retail chain for alleged deceptive pricing practices. It alleged that shoppers were routinely overcharged and the company failed to correct...