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Local equestrian community takes center stage at holiday horse show, makers market
By Rachel Madison Owner/Publisher,8 days ago
Liberty Hill's equestrian community will have an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season while supporting local businesses when 2Q Ranch Productions hosts its final horse show of the year Dec. 5 in Lampasas. The event, held at Bar 17 Arena, will feature ranch versatility competitions, year-end awards, a Christmas Makers...
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