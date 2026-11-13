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GUESS Winter 2026 is a Love Letter to Vintage Fashion
9 days ago
A sense of nostalgia has yet again overcome the fashion zeitgeist as of late. Vintage and thrift shopping has surged, and customers yearn for Y2K vibes and garments that feel reminiscent of the past. For Winter 2026, GUESS USA leans into this obsession with their reimagined Americana collection. Denim that looks worn and distressed, leather that’s been loved, knits and layers create a personal, curated look that feels thought-out yet still free in expression. Inspired directly by vintage Americana, the clothes embrace what it means to live naturally, relaxed and unpolished.