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Sharonville Rape Suspect Previously Convicted in Covington Groping Spree, Records Show
By Avery Bennett,9 days ago
A man already convicted once for groping women across Covington's Mainstrasse neighborhood is now facing rape, abduction and kidnapping charges after a woman told police she escaped his locked car by climbing through a window. Cameron Chambers, 34, was arrested on the rape charges following a reported sexual assault at a Sharonville extended-stay hotel earlier this month.
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