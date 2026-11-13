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‘Deeply disturbing’: Tennessee woman allegedly sexually abused dog, conspired to drug, sexually abuse child relatives
By Chasity Maynard,10 days ago
A Clarksville woman is facing a slew of charges in a federal indictment after she allegedly sexually abused her own dog and conspired to sexually abuse two girls in her family. She is also accused of distributing materials showing the sexual abuse of young children. Why It Matters. Investigators say...