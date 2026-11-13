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PRONG 'Prong'
By Philip Sayblack, Phil's Picks,8 days ago
Four decades ago, few people would have thought that Prong would still be around today, including the band’s founder and front man Tommy Victor. Yet somehow through the trials and tribulations (lineup and label changes, and even a breakup in the late 90s), this band has maintained its place in the upper echelon of hard rock and metal even despite maybe not being as well-known as many of its contemporaries. The band’s brand-new, self-titled album (its 14th overall and first for current label home Napalm Records), however, is a clear example of why this band remains as strong as ever if not better than ever. Over the course of its 13 total tracks, which run roughly 45 minutes, ‘Prong’ brings so much to the table, both musically and lyrically. From the sociopolitical commentary that makes up the majority of the album’s lyrical body to the varied musical styles and sounds presented throughout, the whole makes ‘Prong’ not only one of Prong’s best records to date (if not its best to date) but also one of this year’s definite best new hard rock and metal albums.