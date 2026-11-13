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SNAPPED: Year-round farm store opens doors with local veggies, meat, cheese
By Monica Stout,10 days ago
JACKSON, Wyo. — The only year-round, brick-and-mortar farm market in Jackson has opened officially opened its doors to customers. Located in the historic Miller House on the corner of Bruun Boulevard and East Broadway Ave., The Farm Jackson Hole held its grand opening on Wednesday. Shelby Belote has led the charge to establish a permanent one-stop shop that offers merchandise from more than 50 producers.
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