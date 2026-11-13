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Double murder suspect charged again after witnesses lead investigators to hidden remains
By WBRC Digital StaffGray News staff,10 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A suspect in a July double murder in Brookwood, Alabama, has been charged with another murder after skeletal remains were found Tuesday behind a Tuscaloosa apartment complex, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said. On July 6, Brookwood Police were called to do a welfare check...