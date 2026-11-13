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Cisco forecasts $9 billion in AI infrastructure revenue in FY27
By Michael Cooney Senior Editor,10 days ago
A 'networking supercycle' continues to lift Cisco, which is seeing accelerated growth in AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers, neocloud providers, and enterprise customers. Cisco continues to benefit from a “networking supercycle,” reporting record revenue—driven by demand for AI infrastructure, security, and campus refreshes from hyperscalers and enterprise customers—for its fiscal...