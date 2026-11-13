undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Theatre presents It’s a Wonderful Life
By Linda Relyea,8 days ago
Discover the extraordinary power of an ordinary life as Adams State University Theatre presents “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”. Directed by John Taylor, Ph.D., professor of theatre, this beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life on stage as a live 1940s radio broadcast. From “Auld Lang Syne” to an angel named Clarence, the theatre production will rekindle your favorite memories of the film while being a unique theatre experience.