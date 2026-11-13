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WWE News & Rumors: Latest On Upcoming Major Changes To Leadership Structure Within Creative
By ewrestling,10 days ago
Over the last few weeks, reports have surfaced of major changes upcoming within WWE’s internal hierarchy within the creative and talent teams with long-time executive Bruce Prichard expected to “retire” from his in-office role at the top of these departments while moving into a consultant role where he would be able to work from home or remotely.