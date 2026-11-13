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Lauren Boebert loses House seat to Democratic challenger in Colorado
By Dylan Stableford,10 days ago
In what had been considered Colorado's most Republican-leaning congressional district, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has been defeated by Democrat Eileen Laubacher. The Associated Press called the race on Friday afternoon. Laubacher received 48.8% of the vote (187,488 votes) to Boebert's 47.9% (184,047 votes), with 99% of the vote counted. Douglas...