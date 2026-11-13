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Hidden Body Map in Brain Explains Complex Coordination
By Featured Neuroscience,9 days ago
Neuroscientists discovered a previously hidden full-body map within the secondary motor cortex (M2), a brain region long thought to lack somatotopic organization. The study used high-speed wide-field optical imaging to analyze resting-state brain activity in mice, revealing synchronized sub-regions linking M2 to the sensory cortex that activate during complex, multi-limb actions.