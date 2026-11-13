undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Poolside Living on Hawaiʻi Island’s Kona Coast
By Melissa Gillespie,9 days ago
At Kohanaiki on Hawaiʻi Island’s Kona Coast, outdoor living takes center stage at Ka Hala 3, a five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath residence overlooking the sixth fairway of the community’s Rees Jones-designed golf course. Listed for $5.5 million, the fully furnished home brings together contemporary interiors, resort-inspired amenities, and inviting spaces for entertaining.