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AG Letitia James Secures Conviction As Harlem Deed Thief Joseph Makhani Gets Up To 21 Years In Prison
9 days ago
A real estate fraud scheme that left an elderly Harlem homeowner homeless and disrupted the lives of tenants has landed Joseph Makhani behind bars for up to 21 years. The 63-year-old Long Island man was sentenced Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court after being convicted of stealing the deeds to two Harlem brownstones valued at approximately $4.7 million combined. Makhani received consecutive prison terms for two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, along with a concurrent sentence for scheme to defraud.
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