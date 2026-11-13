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Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2007 • Vacations and meetings fills utility’s general manager’s calendar
By Lassen County Times archives, Special to LassenNews.com,10 days ago
Publisher’s note: This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2007 edition of the Lassen County Times. Lassen Municipal Utility District General Manager Frank Cady wants the ratepayers to know he has been busy attending meetings and taking some vacation time. “In an effort to defuse some of...