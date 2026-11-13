undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Photos: Merry Menagerie Merchandise Arrives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
By Reiley SelingerJeremiah Good,9 days ago
Bring home some cozy winter merchandise inspired by the park's festive Arctic animal puppets. The holiday season has officially arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and guests can bring home a little piece of one of the park’s most charming seasonal traditions! New Merry Menagerie merchandise has made its debut, featuring a collection of festive apparel and accessories inspired by the seasonal holiday entertainment in the park.