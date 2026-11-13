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Think of the Grandkids! Y&R’s Nikki Newman Lost the Jazz Lounge and Forgot Noah Owns the Shadow Room
By Tina Jean,8 days ago
NIKKI NEWMAN FORGOT HER GRANDSON OWNS THE SHADOW ROOM. TL;DR: Young and the Restless fans watched Nikki Newman lose the Neil Winters Jazz Lounge booking to Diane and storm off like a teenager who lost the student council election. Here’s the thing nobody in Genoa City seems to remember. Nikki’s grandson Noah opened his own venue, the Shadow Room, back in June. If Nikki wants a place to launch Vibrante on Valentine’s Day, she could support her own family. The Y&R spoilers show she’s too busy being mad to notice.