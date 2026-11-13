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Man Accused of Threatening to Burn UNO Now Says He Wants Back on Campus
By Melissa Davenport,9 days ago
The man accused of threatening to burn down the University of New Orleans campus last December had the criminal charge against him dropped on his scheduled trial date in September, and now he says he wants to come back to school. Joseph Wade Russo, 42, says he is just three courses short of a kinesiology and biomechanics degree and wants to graduate from LSU New Orleans, even though a stay-away order against him remains in effect.
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