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One Life to Live Alum Bree Williamson Mourns the Death of Her Husband, Animator Michael John Roberts
By Amber Sinclair,8 days ago
BREE WILLIAMSON IS HEARTBROKEN AFTER HER HUSBAND’S DEATH. TL;DR: One Life to Live alum Bree Williamson is mourning the death of her husband, animator and director Michael John Roberts, who died on November 11 at 48. Bree Williamson has thanked everyone who reached out with love and says her family is taking some time to grieve.