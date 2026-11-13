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Four Gunmen Carjack Couple in Amite Yard, Deputies Hunt 19-Year-Old Suspect
By Oliver Aldrich,9 days ago
Four armed men walked into a yard on Bankston Road in Amite, pointed weapons at a man and a woman, and demanded their money and car keys before speeding off in the victims' vehicle. Neither victim was hurt, but the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is now hunting for a 19-year-old suspect it says is connected not just to this carjacking, but to a string of other violent crimes in the area.
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