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Texas A&M to limit micromobility vehicle usage on campus effective Jan. 1
By Kynlee Joyner,8 days ago
Texas A&M will limit micromobility vehicle usage on most campus sidewalks effective Jan. 1 as part of a new safety plan, as first reported by KBTX on Nov. 12. The decision comes following warnings from the A&M University System Board of Regents after it discussed usage at a Sept. 3 meeting in which concerns for pedestrian safety were raised.