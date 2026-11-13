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Upgrades To Milan Water Plant Complete
10 days ago
A $6.5 million upgrade to the Milan Water Plant is complete. The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission is celebrating the completion of the project, which was financed by a grant and loan funding from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development. The State Director of Rural Development, Ben Baker, will join Commission members and other officials for the event.