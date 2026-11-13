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Financial Aid: The Struggles of Paying for College
8 days ago
What do your finances look like? It's a question people rarely want to answer, and college students are no different. College students are more than familiar with FAFSA, scholarships, Pell Grants, payment plans, a part-time job, or anything else to help them make it through school. But what happens if your scholarship doesn’t give the amount you anticipated, or the loans don’t disburse to your account? What’s the next step?