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Weekend I-35 closures near Eisenhauer and Walzem set for this weekend
By Bob Gambert,10 days ago
SAN ANTONIO - Drivers should prepare for several weekend closures along I-35 as part of the ongoing Northeast Expansion project. The Texas Department of Transportation will close the southbound I-35 frontage road at Eisenhauer Road, southbound Exit 164 A and the northbound to southbound I-35 U-turn at Eisenhauer Road. These closures will take place from 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, depending on weather conditions.
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