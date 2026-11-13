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Celebrate Life Day at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge as Full Set of Batuu Adventure Buddies Arrives on Both Coasts
By Tony Betti,9 days ago
After an earlier debut of one of the toys at Disneyland, now the entire collection of Batuu Adventure Buddies is coming to both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World. Devotees may recall that back in August, the first of three Batuu Buddies debuted at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disneyland Resort.