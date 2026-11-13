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Landry Touts $11M War Chest, 60,000 Jobs as He Eyes Second Term in Metairie
By Gregory Lee,8 days ago
Gov. Jeff Landry used a stop in Metairie to make the case for four more years, touting job numbers, road construction and tax cuts even though he still has not formally announced a run for a second term. Campaign finance reports show he already has nearly $11 million banked for the effort, a sum that has political watchers wondering who, if anyone, will step up to challenge him.