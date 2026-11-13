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Photos: Disneyland Resort Holiday Merchandise 2026
By Reiley SelingerMaxon Faber,10 days ago
Take a look at the Mickey Mouse & Family Christmas, Holiday Pastel, Vintage Holiday, and Hanukkah collections, plus new toys and gifts. The holiday season has officially arrived at the Disneyland Resort, and along with festive decorations, seasonal entertainment, and holiday treats, there's plenty of new merchandise to get guests into the spirit of the season!