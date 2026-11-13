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Fuller Shurtz named Ray Guy Award semifinalist
By Duff Tittle,9 days ago
AUGUSTA, Georgia — BYU punter Fuller Shurtz was today named a semifinalist for the 2026 Ray Guy Award by the Augusta Sports Council. Named in honor of College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ray Guy, the award annually honors the nation’s best collegiate FBS punter. The 10 semifinalists were evaluated on their overall statistics with an emphasis on net punting average, percentage of punts inside the 20 and percentage of punts not returned.