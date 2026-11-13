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Women's Volleyball Begins NCAC Title Defense This Weekend
8 days ago
The Wittenberg women's volleyball team will begin their postseason in the NCAC Tournament final four tonight in Pam Smith Evans Arena, utilizing the first seed earned for being crowned co-champions of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC), alongside Ohio Wesleyan University. Both programs ended the regular season with 6-1 conference records and received first round byes for the NCAC Tournament. It was Wittenberg's 28th NCAC championship, extending their lead in all-time league titles by a significant margin, with second place Alleghany College having five titles.