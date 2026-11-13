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Clinton County Special Olympics Announces Basketball Practice, Bowling Results and Upcoming Events
By Melissa Jacobs,10 days ago
Clinton County Special Olympics will hold its basketball callout and first practice Sunday, November 29, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Frankfort Middle School. All new incoming athletes must be entered into the registration site before participating in practice. Sectional Bowling Results. Clinton County Special Olympics athletes recently competed in...