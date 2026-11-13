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Hybrid-electric plane capable of 150-foot takeoffs, landings makes stop in Ocala
By Jeremiah Delgado,10 days ago
An experimental hybrid-electric aircraft capable of taking off and landing in the span of 150 feet made an unexpected stop at the Ocala International Airport last week after encountering storms along its flight path. The vessel was an EL-2 Goldfinch, which is a prototype aircraft developed by Virginia-based aerospace company...
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